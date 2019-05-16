Vote Now for EC&M's 2019 Product of the Year!

For almost two decades, EC&M magazine has asked our readers to help select the Product of the Year winner. We’re again encouraging you to help us bestow this title on what you think is the most deserving product. This year’s voting deadline is June 23, 2019. To cast your vote, visit https://www.ecmweb.com/product-year/2019-product-year-gallery between now and June 23 to view a photo gallery of the 35 category winners. There, you can read product descriptions and view a product photo. After reviewing the category winners, scroll down the page to fill out the voting form and select the product you think deserves to take home the top prize. It’s that simple! As an incentive, three voters will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift check. Don’t delay — vote today!