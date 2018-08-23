Code Q&A: Boxes at Ceiling-Suspended Fan Outlets

Q. What does the NEC require regarding outlet boxes intended to support ceiling paddle fans?

See the answer below.

This answer is based on the 2017 NEC.

A. Outlet boxes for a ceiling paddle fan must be listed and marked as suitable for the purpose, and must not support a fan weighing more than 70 lbs. Outlet boxes for a ceiling paddle fan that weighs more than 35 lbs must include the maximum weight to be supported in the required marking [314.27(C)].

If the maximum weight isn’t marked on the box, and the fan weighs more than 35 lbs, the fan must be supported independently of the outlet box. Ceiling paddle fans greater than 70 lbs must be supported independently of the outlet box.

Where spare, separately switched, ungrounded conductors are provided to a ceiling‑mounted outlet box, in a location acceptable for a ceiling‑suspended (paddle) fan in one‑family, two‑family, or multifamily dwellings, the outlet box or outlet box system must be listed for the support of a ceiling‑suspended (paddle) fan.

