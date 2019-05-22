Code Quiz: LFMC Installation Requirements

What is required to be done at each cut end of liquidtight flexible metal conduit (LFMC)?

A. Cut the ends at an angle

B. Trim inside and outside to remove rough edges

C. Protect the cut edge by applying cold galvanizing

D. Rough up the edges to ensure grounding continuity

See the answer below.

Answer: B

The 2017 NEC added Sec. 350.28, which states "All cut ends of conduit shall be trimmed inside and out to remove rough edges." This is necessary to ensure the steel ferrule will maintain the grounding connection between the conduit and the connector.

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3. He is currently licensed in more than 80 jurisdictions. He can be reached at [email protected].