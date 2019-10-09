Code Quiz: Rainproof Equipment

Question: Per the NEC, is this statement true or false? Rainproof equipment is designed to prevent water from entering the enclosure.

Answer: False

Explanation: Rainproof equipment is designed so that water will not interfere with its successful operation. Raintight equipment is designed to keep water out. (See the definitions section in Art. 100).

Lupacchino is a senior design engineer with Gaylor Electric, Inc. in Noblesville, Ind. and serves as an alternate on NEC Code-Making Panel No. 3.