Skip navigation
Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 202

ceiling fan
Start Slideshow

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Fla. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com

Start Slideshow
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
aircraft hangar
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 200
Oct 20, 2019
foyer
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 199
Oct 13, 2019
Code Quiz: Service or Feeder Conductors?
Oct 23, 2019
Code Quiz: Rainproof Equipment
Oct 09, 2019