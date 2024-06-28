  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Mayfield Renewables Announces Education Summit 2024 in Austin

    June 28, 2024
    The inaugural Education Summit will be held on October 3rd.

    Mayfield Renewables has announced its inaugural Education Summit at The University of Texas at Austin Commons Conference Center this fall, October 3rd, in Austin, Texas. 

    The Summit will feature notable education and technical training partners, including The University of Texas at Austin Energy Institute, NABCEP, Heatspring, Solar Energy International, Hammond, Megger, CleanTX, Outfit, Xendee, AVO Training Institute, and others.

    In the press release, Mayfield Renewables says the state of Texas is rapidly becoming a hub for renewable energy, encompassing everything from manufacturing to development and research. That's why Texas was chosen as the location to host Mayfield’s first-ever Education Summit, which will feature a full day of best-in-class training sessions and networking opportunities.

    The topics covered will include PV and energy storage codes and standards, engineering best
    practices, safety, and O&M, making it suitable for individuals involved in the planning, sales, design, installation, oversight, and management of solar and storage assets.

    To learn more or to register for the event, visit the Education Summit website here.

