Photo credit: ookawaphoto/iStock/Thinkstock

Renewables

Minnesota Prison Program Preps Inmates for Solar Jobs

It's still too soon to tell if the program will succeed in helping inmates find work.

The growing demand for skilled trade workers and clean energy prompted the Minnesota Department of Corrections to offer a solar installation course to two classes of inmates prior to their release dates, according to a report from the Energy News Network.

Held last spring and summer, 30 men took the 48-hr training course from instructors working with the Wisconsin-based Midwest Renewable Energy Association. The nonprofit used the same course it offers the general public.

Read the full article here.

