Minnesota Prison Program Preps Inmates for Solar Jobs

The growing demand for skilled trade workers and clean energy prompted the Minnesota Department of Corrections to offer a solar installation course to two classes of inmates prior to their release dates, according to a report from the Energy News Network.

Held last spring and summer, 30 men took the 48-hr training course from instructors working with the Wisconsin-based Midwest Renewable Energy Association. The nonprofit used the same course it offers the general public.

