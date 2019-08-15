Skip navigation
Menu
wind and solar alexsl/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Renewables

New White Paper Compares Utility-Scale and Distributed Renewables

Energy consulting firm shares integration strategies for high-renewable penetrations

ScottMadden, Inc., am Atlanta-based management consulting firm specializing in energy, recently released the white paper, “Shaping a Path Toward High-Renewable Penetration: A Comparison of Utility-Scale and Distributed Renewables.” This report explores the differences between utility-scale and distributed renewables and how best to integrate and effectively manage these resources to maximize benefits to customers and the grid.

Over the last decade, the proliferation of renewable generation has changed how owners and operators manage the economic and operational aspects of the grid, from planning through the delivery of energy. While there are some common benefits and challenges to integrating renewables, the firm maintains not all renewables are created equal.

Related: PV Pioneer

“A thorough understanding of the current state is key when developing renewable energy strategies for the future,” says Paul Quinlan, clean tech manager at ScottMadden. “This white paper evaluates key differences between utility-scale and distributed renewables, explores which states currently operate with high-renewable energy penetrations, and discusses the strategies electric utilities and grid operators may pursue with the continued growth of renewables.”

To read the full report or download a PDF, visit the company’s website.

TAGS: Energy Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Recent Mandate Secures California’s Status as Solar Superstar
Jul 17, 2019
Offshore Wind
Tracking the Rise of Offshore Wind
Mar 20, 2019
wind-turbine-doe-truck1024.jpg
10 States Now Get More than 20% of Power from Wind and Solar
Oct 19, 2018
sun in sky
New Type of Clear Glass Can Act as Solar Panel
Jul 29, 2019