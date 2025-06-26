    • EC&M On Air — Incorporating Robots Into Solar Installations

    Episode 76 highlights how Rosendin is using robots to increase the safety and efficiency of building solar energy fields.
    June 26, 2025
    68629875b0b474f0dee99ba7 Rosendins Panel Carrier Vehicle Traveling With The

    In Episode 76 of EC&M On Air, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson sat down with David Lincoln, senior vice president at Rosendin, to discuss some really cool technology they're implementing throughout their solar installations. They have been using robots to increase the efficiency and safety of building solar energy fields. Ellen and David dive into this exciting practice and how robotic technology can help electrical contractors perform work (like solar) faster and more effectively. 

