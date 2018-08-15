Report Says Global BIPV Market Will Reach $2.9 Billion in 2018

Industry analyst firm n-tech Research recently issued its latest report on the global building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. The report titled, “BIPV Market Forecast and Analysis 2018-2027,” projects that the worldwide BIPV market will reach $2.9 billion in revenues in 2018 and grow to reach $5.7 billion in 2023 and $11.6 billion in 2027.

This report on the global BIPV market provides extensive and detailed 10-year forecasts, in both revenue ($ millions) and volume (MW) terms, for worldwide BIPV systems sales. The report analyzes demand for BIPV in 13 different nations/regions and examines how BIPV products — roofing, walling and glass — are evolving. The building types included in the report include: government-owned offices; corporate HQs; educational institutions; hospitals/clinics; hotels/motels; airports; multi-tenant units; luxury homes; factories and warehouses.

The report also includes a discussion of the impact on BIPV of reductions in PV subsidies compensated for by mandates for near-zero energy buildings. It also examines whether thin-film and organic PV will make a comeback in BIPV. The report also discusses the business strategies of the leading firms in the BIPV space. n-tech has a decade of experience covering the BIPV market and an insider knowledge of the market and its economic and technology drivers.

Report highlights include:

• While most of the BIPV opportunity will remain in the commercial sector, residential BIPV will grow at a much faster rate and will account for 15% of the worldwide BIPV market by 2023 and will generate $872 million in revenues. For now, much of the BIPV business will remain in the hands of local developers, builders and architects, but as BIPV revenues grow unique BIPV products and brands will finally emerge. For this to happen will take large investments from large companies.

• By 2023, the top three geographical markets for BIPV will be (in order of the size of revenues generated) the United States, China, and Japan. Together, these three countries will account for 75% of the BIPV market revenues in 2023. Both China and Japan are expected to generate well over $1 billion in revenues in 2023, with the United States supporting $2.0 billion. The drivers for BIPV adoption vary from country to country, however. In the United States, certain states – notably California – have strong pro-solar mandates. In Japan anti-nuclear sentiments combined with a long-established tradition of using integrated solar helps to fuel BIPV demand.

• The materials technology issue that was hotly discussed in the BIPV market of a few years ago is slowing begin to reemerge. n-tech would not be surprised to see the silicon vs. thin-film issue re-enter the BIPV market debate in the next 12 months the firm notes that rising products in the global BIPV market already include thin-film products from RGS and Hanergy.

Additional details about the report, including a table of contents and figures as well as a downloadable sample, can be found at www.ntechresearch.com/market-reports/bipv-market-forecast.