EC&M Asks — NEC Requirements for Connecting PV Systems to the Utility

Ryan Mayfield discovered his passion for renewable energy early in his college career at Humboldt State while pursuing his degree in Environmental Resources Engineering. Ryan was exposed to the exciting possibilities of solar power and his desire to learn more and be involved in the solar industry only grew as he continued his studies. Once he got his hands on an actual PV installation during a class with Solar Energy International, Ryan knew exactly how he wanted to spend his working days. Early in his career he worked as an installer, provided technical support for a renewable energy retailer, and moved up to Engineering Manager at a national renewable energy wholesale distributor.

Ryan has been working in the renewable energy field since 1999 and founded Mayfield Renewables in 2007. His career has blended technical expertise with an affinity for technical writing and education. While serving as CEO at Mayfield Renewables, Ryan was also the PV Systems Technical Editor for SolarPro Magazine from 2010 to 2018, where he regularly wrote feature articles and was a regular contributor to Home Power magazine. He is also the author of PV Design and Installation for Dummies (published in 2010) and teaches nationwide PV courses on topics such as: National Electrical Code, Oregon Solar Code and PV systems, commercial PV systems, and PV + Storage. Ryan holds a Limited Renewable Energy Technician (LRT) license in Oregon.

Ryan lives in Corvallis, Oregon with his wife, three children, and one dog. He enjoys spending quality time with his family, competing in triathlons, traveling, and a good scotch.