Menu
solar panels and energy storage trailer Petmal / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Renewables

Study Shows Strong Growth for Behind the Meter Energy Storage

Storage equipment market is expected to hit $4.6 billion and 3.9 GW in annual new deployments by 2023.

The U.S. market for energy storage equipment is growing rapidly and expected to hit $4.6 billion and 3.9 GW in annual new deployments by 2023 according to a recent report by Wood Mackenzie (formerly GTM Research) and the Energy Storage Association (ESA).

By state, California led the way in the behind-the-meter segment of the market in both residential and non-residential deployments. On the residential side California is followed by Hawaii and then “all others,” which comprises the ten markets GTM monitors, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and PJM, the regional operator covering all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. On the non-residential side, it’s New Jersey trailing California and leading all others, said the report’s executive summary.

Among policy and market development highlights of the third quarter mentioned in the report, Wood Mackenzie said California released the results of its second Demand Response Auction Mechanism (DRAM) 2019 auction, including at least 2MW of behind-the-meter storage and CPUC issued a decision allowing cost recovery of a previously authorized distribution capital project and a distributed energy resources project that defers or replaces the distribution capital project. In New York, NYSERDA published the New York Energy Storage Roadmap outlining ratepayer benefits from storage deployments and recommended an infusion of funds to support storage deployments. In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, National Grid added batteries to the list of eligible technologies under its ConnectedSolutions program. In Hawaii, Hawaii PUC issued an order allowing existing solar systems under its net energy metering (NEM) program to add storage so long as the existing NEM export limit is not exceeded.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
wind-turbine-doe-truck1024.jpg
DOE Reports Distributed Wind Capacity Has Surpassed 1 GW
Sep 02, 2018
Green Energy Challenge 2018
NECA Student Chapter Teams to Compete in Green Energy Challenge
Aug 29, 2018
BIPV Market Forecast 2018
Report Says Global BIPV Market Will Reach $2.9 Billion in 2018
Aug 15, 2018
classroom training
NFPA Releases Updated Energy Storage System Classroom Training
Jul 31, 2018