    • Latest Advancements in Stationary Battery Testing for Renewable Energy Applications with Joseph Aguirre

    In this video, filmed at the NETA PowerTest 25 show, Ellen Parson interviews Joseph Aguirre with Spark Testing North America on recent updates in stationary battery testing in the renewable space.
    June 16, 2025

    During the PowerTest 25 conference hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, in Orlando, Fla., from March 11-15, 2025, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson got the chance to interview subject matter experts on a variety of topics. In this video, filmed on March 11, Ellen talked with Joseph Aguirre, national technical service manager at Spark Testing North America, about the latest advancements in battery testing methodologies that encompass field testing techniques tailored for solar energy applications.

    In the discussion, they cover some of the highlights from Jospeh's PowerTest 25 presentation, titled "Advancements in Stationary Battery Testing for Renewable Energy Applications," including:

    • Key differences in stationary battery testing methodologies when applied to renewable energy applications like photovoltaic (PV) and wind power versus traditional grid storage.
    • Advancements in diagnostic tools, predictive modeling techniques, and real-time monitoring.
    • The most critical parameters evaluated during stationary battery testing for solar energy applications, and how they influence battery performance and lifespan.
    • Next big things to watch for in this space as far as emerging trends and advancements go.

    Stay tuned for more video interviews from our time at PowerTest 25.

    About the Author

    Email

    Ellen Parson

    Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

