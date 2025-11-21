Movie Set Worker Electrocuted in On-Set Accident

A fatal power line-related accident took place on the set of a horror move filming around New Orleans, La.
Nov. 21, 2025
Behind the scenes of making of movie and TV commercial. Film Crew. B-roll. Camera of movie and video production and crew team in studio and set. Black and white.

According to an article by Herman, Katz, Gisleson, and Cain from The Legal Examiner, a 64-year-old veteran film crew member was fatally electrocuted on set while filming around the New Orleans, La. Local media and People reported that James "Trapper" McEvoy was operating a truck on set when it came into contact with an overhead power line. The movie being produced is a horror film, Kill Me Now

For more information on this accident, read the full articles from The Legal Examiner and People

