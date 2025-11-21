Movie Set Worker Electrocuted in On-Set Accident

According to an article by Herman, Katz, Gisleson, and Cain from The Legal Examiner, a 64-year-old veteran film crew member was fatally electrocuted on set while filming around the New Orleans, La. Local media and People reported that James "Trapper" McEvoy was operating a truck on set when it came into contact with an overhead power line. The movie being produced is a horror film, Kill Me Now.

For more information on this accident, read the full articles from The Legal Examiner and People.