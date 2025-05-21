Making Sense of OSHA’s New Arc Flash Hazard Guidance

As electricians, we understand that there is an inherent risk associated with performing our daily job duties. Aside from the many other non-electrical-related risk exposures that we face on the job site, such as the potential for falls and work being performed in confined spaces, there are two distinct electrical-related hazards that electricians face: electric shock and arc flash incidents. While many — dare I say most — electricians have experienced an electric shock on some level, few have experienced an arc flash either directly themselves or indirectly through a coworker. In fairness, many may not even know what an arc flash is, let alone how to limit their exposure to one.

What is an arc flash?

NFPA 70E®, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace®, defines an arc flash hazard as a source of possible injury or damage to health associated with the release of energy caused by an electric arc. An arc flash hazard exists if a person is (or might be) exposed to a significant thermal hazard. A significant thermal hazard is an incident (thermal) energy of 1.2 calories per square centimeter (Cal/cm2) or more.

According to the Stoll curve burn injury model, the onset of a second-degree burn on unprotected skin is likely to occur at an exposure of 1.2 Cal/cm2 for one second (see the Figure). Based on this criterion, NFPA 70E establishes the arc flash boundary at the point at which the incident energy level equals 1.2 Cal/cm2 — essentially the level at which a person could potentially receive second-degree burns, should an arc flash occur.