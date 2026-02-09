Fire Protection Research Foundation Seeks Sponsors for DC Arc-Flash Hazard Study

The Fire Protection Research Foundation, the research affiliate of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is seeking industry sponsors for a new multi-year research project focused on improving direct current (DC) arc-flash hazard calculation methods, as DC power systems become more common across industrial and commercial applications. While most existing arc-flash models and calculation tools are built around alternating current (AC) systems, validated and practical approaches for DC installations remain limited. The new project aims to develop implementable DC arc-flash calculation models and guidance that can be used in the field and incorporated into future safety standards.

According to the Foundation, the three-year effort will include research planning, method development, laboratory testing, and model validation. First-year activities will define the technical approach based on sponsor input and available funding, with scope expected to consider multiple DC sources such as batteries, photovoltaic systems, converters, DC motors, and capacitors. Later phases will focus on test programs and development of calculation models based on measured performance and analysis.

Results from the project — including equations and supporting guidance — will be made publicly available at no cost and are intended to support future updates to consensus safety standards, including the 2030 edition of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. The Foundation notes that previous NFPA-supported arc-flash research conducted with IEEE helped form the technical basis of AC arc-flash calculation methods now used in IEEE 1584 and reflected in NFPA 70E updates.

Total project funding is estimated at $3 million to $4 million, depending on final scope and the range of DC sources studied. Sponsors will participate through a Project Technical Panel that provides technical oversight, reviews progress, and offers feedback on deliverables. The Foundation is inviting interested manufacturers, system operators, and other stakeholders in DC power and electrical safety to participate.

Potential sponsors can learn more about this project by reviewing a detailed project prospectus, which provides additional information on scope, tasks, technical parameters, schedule, and estimated costs. Download the prospectus here.