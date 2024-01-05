Best Practices for Safely Using an Angle Grinder

When the batteries for 4.5-in. angle grinders started coming in larger configurations, the motors had more torque, higher RPM, and sufficient run-time for nearly any project. Thus, these tools became increasingly desirable for use in the field even among electricians.

You can do all kinds of things, from quickly cutting strut to grinding down unused metal studs to cutting off seized T-nuts. It used to be you’d have to attempt these things using a saw, which in many cases just wasn’t practical. The grinder also lets you quickly clean up jagged edges from botched cuts, debur a drilled hole, or remove the stripped thread portion of a bolt so you can get the nut off. That’s assuming you are using a grinding wheel that is appropriate for the work.

You have several choices in grinding wheels (material, shape, etc.), and the right one for the job depends on the material you are grinding and how you need to grind it. Saw blades are also available for these grinders, but unlike the typical circular saw that spins at 5,500 RPM, some grinders spin at 12,000 RPM. The energy difference is offset to a large degree by the difference in blade diameter, but a grinder with a saw blade is more dangerous than a circular saw.

Let’s first address blade safety. All of the safety rules that apply to battery-powered circular saws also apply to grinders that are fitted out with saw blades instead of grinding wheels. And there are a lot of safety rules that apply to using a circular saw.

But there’s a key difference. A circular saw sits on the work piece and has a built-in guide or “sight” to help you avoid binding the blade. By contrast, you hold the grinder in your hand above the work piece and kind of wing it to make a straight cut. Thus, it’s not the appropriate tool for trying to make long, straight cuts. You can quickly cut a length of threaded rod or perhaps a 2 × 4. But understand the limitations of the tool.

Grinding seems straightforward enough, but things aren’t always as they seem. Here are some of the safety rules: