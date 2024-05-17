  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Safety

    NFPA 70E: Annex Marks the Spot — Part 2

    May 17, 2024
    One way to ensure the electrical safety of unqualified people is to keep them far enough away from electricity that it’s not a threat. This concept is the basis for Informative Annex C.

    As the distance between a person and exposed energized conductors or circuit parts decreases, the potential for electrical incident increases [C.1]. If you never let people on site, they won’t be exposed. But that’s an impractical extreme. Thus the real question is, “Just how close can they get?” The imaginary line you could draw upon answering that question is called the approach boundary.

    But there are three types of approach boundary:

    1. Arc flash. Only persons who are wearing the appropriate PPE and who are under the close supervision of a qualified person may cross this boundary.
    2. Limited. The distance from the exposed energized conductors or circuit parts, including the longest conductive object being handled, so people cannot contact or enter a specified air insulation distance to the exposed energized conductors or circuit parts [C.1.1]. Any unqualified person crossing this boundary must be continuously escorted by a qualified person.
    3. Restricted. This is off-limits to an unqualified person. Special shock protection techniques and equipment are required.

    These are visually represented in Figure C.1.2.3.

    Annex C provides guidance on crossing all three of these boundaries:

    1. Arc flash. Determine the boundary and what PPE must be used [C.1.1].
    2. Limited. To cross this, a person must meet two criteria. Basically, that person needs to be able to identify the risks [C.1.2.2].
    3. Restricted. To cross this, a person must meet four criteria. One of those is to have an energized electrical work permit authorized by management [C.1.3(1)].

    The remainder of Annex C provides the basis for the distance values in Tables 130.4(E)(a) and 130.4(E)(b). While you don’t have to know this information, a good read-through or two will help you understand why those tables have the values they do. That can be useful if you get pushback from, say, operators who try to cross your boundary tape. You can explain to them why the tape is where it is. This understanding can also be useful where compliance among electrical crew members appears to be problematic.

    If you want to skip all of the technical stuff, you can just read to them the first half of the last sentence in Annex C: “These values have been found to adequate over years of use….” In other words, there’s real-life experience behind these numbers.

    About the Author

    Mark Lamendola

    Mark is an expert in maintenance management, having racked up an impressive track record during his time working in the field. He also has extensive knowledge of, and practical expertise with, the National Electrical Code (NEC). Through his consulting business, he provides articles and training materials on electrical topics, specializing in making difficult subjects easy to understand and focusing on the practical aspects of electrical work.

    Prior to starting his own business, Mark served as the Technical Editor on EC&M for six years, worked three years in nuclear maintenance, six years as a contract project engineer/project manager, three years as a systems engineer, and three years in plant maintenance management.

    Mark earned an AAS degree from Rock Valley College, a BSEET from Columbia Pacific University, and an MBA from Lake Erie College. He’s also completed several related certifications over the years and even was formerly licensed as a Master Electrician. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE and past Chairman of the Kansas City Chapters of both the IEEE and the IEEE Computer Society. Mark also served as the program director for, a board member of, and webmaster of, the Midwest Chapter of the 7x24 Exchange. He has also held memberships with the following organizations: NETA, NFPA, International Association of Webmasters, and Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

