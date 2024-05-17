9 Ways to Make Your Next Electrical Installation Safer

1. Safety first

Always wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). Best practices for PPE vary based on the category level and environment of the system being worked on, but some of the most common PPE include:

Insulated gloves

Safety shoes with non-conductive soles

Goggles or safety glasses with side eye shields

Earplugs

Clothing made of non-melting and non-conductive materials such as cotton

Even though it can be tempting to try to save time by skipping putting on PPE, it may be your last line of protection if an accident occurs.

2. Turn off the power

Before starting any electrical work, ensure the power is turned off at the main breaker or fuse box. Once turned off, you can mark it, tape it, or even lock it to ensure that no one turns it back on while you’re working. You can double-check that you have successfully turned off the power by using a multimeter or voltage detector to confirm the power is still off before beginning your work.

3. Use the right tools

Every tool you use should have insulated handles designed specifically for electrical work (Photo 1). Insulated tools help safeguard against potential shock and electrocution. The most common tools you’ll need include wire screwdrivers, wire strippers, pliers, voltage testers, and multimeters. Any tool you use for electrical work should have the international symbol for 1,000V printed on it to show that it has passed safety standards.

Electrical test equipment should be rated for the category and voltage levels of the work environment. In addition, these tools should have clear symbols indicating proper safety testing has been completed. Always use the tools designed and tested for the work environment.