2025 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop Call for Proposals

Topics of technical papers and tutorials should advance the Mission of the ESW:



To accelerate the application of breakthrough improvements in human factors, technology, and managing systems that reduce risk of electrical injuries;

To stimulate innovation in overcoming barriers;

To change and advance the electrical safety culture to enable sustainable improvements in prevention of electrical incidents and injuries.

Technical Papers: The final paper should be about 2-10 pages in length and written in accordance with the IEEE ESW Style Guide.

Presentation Formats: Authors may choose one of 3 formats for presentation.

Full-length presentations are generally 45 minutes.

Incident case histories are generally limited to 15 minutes.

Focus sessions display conference size (36×48 inches) posters of the paper. This format allows an opportunity for the presenter to have in-depth discussions with small groups of attendees during the Focus Session.

Tutorials: These are typically 4 hours in length and are presented either right before the main technical program or right after. Note: tutorials are not published and are not subject to IEEE Copyright.

