    1. Safety

    2025 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop Call for Proposals

    May 17, 2024
    Just two weeks left to submit a proposal for this year's event!

    The IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee is requesting proposals for original, previously unpublished technical papers and tutorials for presentation at the 2025 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW). The deadline is May 31st.

    Topics of technical papers and tutorials should advance the Mission of the ESW:

    • To accelerate the application of breakthrough improvements in human factors, technology, and managing systems that reduce risk of electrical injuries;
    • To stimulate innovation in overcoming barriers;
    • To change and advance the electrical safety culture to enable sustainable improvements in prevention of electrical incidents and injuries.

    Technical Papers: The final paper should be about 2-10 pages in length and written in accordance with the IEEE ESW Style Guide.

    Presentation Formats: Authors may choose one of 3 formats for presentation.

    • Full-length presentations are generally 45 minutes.
    • Incident case histories are generally limited to 15 minutes.
    • Focus sessions display conference size (36×48 inches) posters of the paper. This format allows an opportunity for the presenter to have in-depth discussions with small groups of attendees during the Focus Session.

    Tutorials: These are typically 4 hours in length and are presented either right before the main technical program or right after. Note: tutorials are not published and are not subject to IEEE Copyright.

    For additional information or to submit a proposal, click here.

