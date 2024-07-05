ESF and CPWR Partner to Raise Awareness of Construction Electrical Safety

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) and the Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) recently announced their partnership on a campaign to raise awareness of construction electrical safety. The campaign aims to educate the public about the electrical hazards on construction job sites to prevent avoidable injuries and fatalities. ESF and CPWR provide several materials aimed to protect users from electrical hazards in various industries, such as tree trimming, painting, roofing, HVAC, etc.

“By identifying the leading causes of electrical fatalities on construction sites, ESF and CPWR can target all construction trades to educate on electrical hazards,” said ESF President Brett Brenner in the press release. “This partnership will allow both organizations to make a difference in reducing the number of electrical injuries and fatalities happening yearly.”