ESF and CPWR Partner to Raise Awareness of Construction Electrical Safety

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) and the Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR) recently announced their partnership on a campaign to raise awareness of construction electrical safety. The campaign aims to educate the public about the electrical hazards on construction job sites to prevent avoidable injuries and fatalities. ESF and CPWR provide several materials aimed to protect users from electrical hazards in various industries, such as tree trimming, painting, roofing, HVAC, etc.
“By identifying the leading causes of electrical fatalities on construction sites, ESF and CPWR can target all construction trades to educate on electrical hazards,” said ESF President Brett Brenner in the press release. “This partnership will allow both organizations to make a difference in reducing the number of electrical injuries and fatalities happening yearly.”
Included in the campaign materials is an infographic on OSHA’s Focus Four construction hazards, which include electrocution, falls from heights, struck-by, and caught-in/between (see Figure above). Simple tips to keep workers safe on the job site include locating and identifying utilities, such as overhead power lines and underground wires, before starting work, as well as maintaining safe distances from power lines. It’s also imperative not to operate portable electric tools unless grounded or double insulated and to always use ground-fault protection.
Learn about the steps that can be taken to prevent construction-related workplace injuries to keep workers of all construction trades safe on the job site. For ESF’s complete collection of free electrical safety materials, visit esfi.org. For more information on CPWR, visit cpwr.com.