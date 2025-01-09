Preventing Electrical Injuries: Best Practices for Safe Work Environments

Preventing electrical injuries by following best practices for safe work environments helps everyone make it home at the end of the day.

Now is a great time to review what some of the best practices are. In this overview, we’ll cover why electrical safety is so important, common causes of electrical injuries, the best ways to prevent electrical injuries, the role of high-quality workwear in injury prevention, and creating an overall culture of safety in the workplace.

The critical importance of electrical safety

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI) indicates being in contact with or exposure to electricity is a leading cause of workplace fatalities and injuries. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicated 1,322 workplace fatalities that involved electricity between 2011 and 2022.



Having a focus on electrical safety in the work environment directly impacts having a successful and safe outcome for projects. We all want to see everyone get home safely at the end of the day. That means recognizing how important electrical safety is.



Safety is not a side note. Especially when working with the powerful force of electricity. Serious harm and fatal incidents occur when working with or near energized wires or parts. There is the very real risk associated with arc flashes, lockout/tagout (LOTO) safety devices missing/removed, and contact with power lines.

There’s a long record in the industry of individuals being exposed to hazards that cause burns, shock, electrocution, and explosions/fires. Electrical safety keeps people healthy and happy at work. Implementing and adhering to best practices and standards helps to keep everyone safe.

Common causes of electrical injuries in the workplace

According to a recent NFPA report, United States workers in private industry and public administration suffered 2,380 nonfatal injuries caused by exposure to electricity in 2020. Electrical injuries and fatalities can be traced back to one of the following common causes:



● Unsafe equipment or installation,

● Unsafe environment, and/or

● Unsafe work practices.

What this indicates is that most (if not all) electrical injuries are preventable. Eliminating the risks that cause electrical injuries by creating a culture of safety and following best practices for safe work environments is key. This includes an emphasis on proper insulation, grounding, guarding, and electrical protective devices and high-quality workwear.

Best practices prevent electrical injury

What are the best practices for preventing electrical injury? Let’s get into some of them next.

Safety Education and Training

Create a culture of safety from the top down means having a focus on safety education and training in the workplace. It starts with developing and adhering to an electrical safety program. This includes having written safety procedures in place that help to prevent electrical injury.



Create policies and provide training to both qualified and unqualified staff. An emergency response plan, training in CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator would all be part of this.

When working in energized environments with the risk of all the components involved in that environment, staff must be trained to assess and plan for proper safety practices, equipment, and gear. Safe work practices can be put into place to support staff to use proper insulation, grounding, guarding, and electrical protective devices and high-quality workwear



The Electrical Safety Program Book is based on the NFPA 70 (OSHA standards and requirements). These are great resources to help develop a safety program, as well as education and training.

Compliance with NFPA 70E

Creating a safe work environment has a direct impact on lives saved and injuries prevented. It also prevents interruptions in service, protects investments and operational time.



The NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), supports businesses and individuals to avoid workplace injuries and fatalities that result from shock, electrocution, arc flash, and blast.

The NFPA 70E is a detailed resource that helps companies develop their own safety program and procedures as discussed above.

Plan for safety

Before performing any work, planning ahead with customers to better understand the environment and working conditions helps develop the safest approach.



Planning ahead will prevent the risk of injuries. This way, the equipment and conductors can be placed in an electrically safe work condition, requirements can be met ahead of time, and the entire team can take a focused approach to the project.

Hazard assessments

Hazards such as exposed electrical wiring, overloaded circuits, faulty equipment, inadequate grounding and damaged infrastructure all pose risks.

Conduct thorough assessments of the work environment to ensure conditions and situations that may pose a risk are recognized.

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Specialized gear and equipment or PPE creates a safe working environment when it comes to electricity.

When working with electricity workers wear insulated gloves, safety glasses, arc flash suits, and face shields. This personal protective equipment protects against electrical shock, arc flashes, and more.

Use voltage-rated tools such as insulated screwdrivers for a safe approach. Insulating protective equipment (IEP) also plays a role in efforts to protect workers from on the job electrical risks.

How high-quality workwear prevents injuries

When working with or around electrical hazards, PPE specifically designed for electrical safety becomes the last line of defense against potential injuries. OSHA-compliant workwear is vital to injury prevention. American manufacturers are the safest bet to meet these standards.

Key electrical protective equipment includes:

● Insulated gloves and sleeves

● Arc-rated clothing

● Face shields and hoods

● Dielectric footwear

● Protective eyewear

High-quality PPE will be fitted and available in a variety of sizes so that everyone gets their correct fit. One size does not fit all when it comes to high-quality workwear that prevents injury.



Here are three ways to implement electrical PPE in the workplace:

Conduct hazard sssessments : Identify the specific electrical hazards present to determine the appropriate level of PPE required.

Training and education : Ensure that workers understand how to use, maintain, and inspect their protective gear properly.

Accessibility : Provide easy access to necessary PPE for all employees involved in +electrical work, reinforcing its importance in daily operations.

Creating a culture of safety in the workplace

Everything we’ve discussed here is about creating a culture of safety in the workplace. Nothing stands alone — all of the best practices and approaches work together. When safety is a core value of a company, it becomes normal for every employee to recognize the importance of safety for themselves and for everyone around them.



Create a culture of safety in the workplace by: