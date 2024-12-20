Understanding OSHA’s Final Rule on Personal Protective Equipment

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has concluded their final rule for personal protective equipment (PPE) will go into effect on Jan. 13, 2025. This will affect employers’ responsibility to the sizing of PPE that is issued to the field. In the safety world, PPE is the last line of defense for preventing illness and injury. The goal is to eliminate the potential risk prior to starting work. If that is not possible, PPE is used to safeguard workers and prevent injuries/illness caused by workplace hazards. With OSHA understanding the importance that PPE plays in keeping workers safe, the sizing of this equipment is equally important. This final rule issued by the administration puts an increased emphasis on ensuring PPE fits the workers who are using it.

OSHA’s final rule explained

There have long been concerns regarding PPE and how well it fits workers who are completing their designated tasks. PPE that does not fit correctly could potentially lead to the ineffectiveness of the equipment and probable failure while in use. This final rule will affect all industries, including construction, shipyard, and maritime. Equipment like respirators, gloves, goggles, hard hats, and hearing protection (among others) will all be expected to fit employees correctly. The major points of contention for the final rule will be:

Proper sizing and fit: Equipment used to prevent any physical, chemical, biological, or other additional hazards must fit properly. This responsibility will fall to the employer. Employers will need to ensure the PPE used in the line of work is sized specifically for each individual employee.

Employee training: Employers must ensure employees comprehend how to wear, adjust, and maintain their PPE correctly.

Why is correct PPE s izing s o important?

When discussing the importance of properly fitting PPE, there are a few things that come to mind. First and foremost, if the PPE does not fit, it becomes less effective — and potentially completely ineffective. Second, PPE that does not fit correctly can lead to exposure. Lastly, there are the expectations of the employees using the PPE. Let’s be honest; if the equipment itself is too small or too big, employees will tend to shy away from using the PPE. This can be due to it being uncomfortable, too loose, or too tight.