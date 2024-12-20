Understanding OSHA’s Final Rule on Personal Protective Equipment

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has concluded their final rule for personal protective equipment (PPE) will go into effect on Jan. 13, 2025. This will affect employers’ responsibility to the sizing of PPE that is issued to the field.
In the safety world, PPE is the last line of defense for preventing illness and injury. The goal is to eliminate the potential risk prior to starting work. If that is not possible, PPE is used to safeguard workers and prevent injuries/illness caused by workplace hazards. With OSHA understanding the importance that PPE plays in keeping workers safe, the sizing of this equipment is equally important. This final rule issued by the administration puts an increased emphasis on ensuring PPE fits the workers who are using it.
OSHA’s final rule explained
There have long been concerns regarding PPE and how well it fits workers who are completing their designated tasks. PPE that does not fit correctly could potentially lead to the ineffectiveness of the equipment and probable failure while in use. This final rule will affect all industries, including construction, shipyard, and maritime. Equipment like respirators, gloves, goggles, hard hats, and hearing protection (among others) will all be expected to fit employees correctly.
The major points of contention for the final rule will be:
-
Proper sizing and fit: Equipment used to prevent any physical, chemical, biological, or other additional hazards must fit properly. This responsibility will fall to the employer. Employers will need to ensure the PPE used in the line of work is sized specifically for each individual employee.
-
Employee training: Employers must ensure employees comprehend how to wear, adjust, and maintain their PPE correctly.
Why is correct PPE sizing so important?
When discussing the importance of properly fitting PPE, there are a few things that come to mind. First and foremost, if the PPE does not fit, it becomes less effective — and potentially completely ineffective. Second, PPE that does not fit correctly can lead to exposure. Lastly, there are the expectations of the employees using the PPE. Let’s be honest; if the equipment itself is too small or too big, employees will tend to shy away from using the PPE. This can be due to it being uncomfortable, too loose, or too tight.
-
Protective gloves: Correctly sized gloves are very important to employees completing work. Gloves being too tight or too loose could potentially hinder workers’ ability to work safely and lead to either chemical or mechanical injuries. This is widely known in the electrical industry due to the wiring/terminations that take place daily across job sites.
Ensuringproperfit is key to maximizing PPE’s protective capabilities and helping workers perform their tasks safely.
Key provisions of OSHA’s final rule
-
PPE size is correct: The expectation with this new rule update is that employers will respond promptly to any issues related to sizing issues for PPE when a worker feels like their equipment doesn’t fit correctly.
-
Education and training: This will be an important piece for workers to understand that a part of this new rule will involve them understanding how to make sure their PPE is used correctly, fits, and is maintained. Training will be a necessary part of this for companies who want to stay in compliance with the new rule.
-
Customization: PPE customization for some employees may be needed depending on body size or other physical characteristics. Companies will need to be able to adhere to this specialization depending on the request or employee needs.
-
Continuous assessment: PPE being used during work completion will need to be reviewed to ensure compliance with their industries. When hazards change or PPE requirements are implemented, employers must adhere to them.
Challenges and solutions for employers
With this new rule being implemented by OSHA, this creates new difficulties for employers. While this is an important step in ensuring worker safety, it now presents added challenges for employers who have large/diverse work environments.
To address these challenges, OSHA encourages employers to work closely with safety professionals, manufacturers, and PPE suppliers to find solutions that meet the needs of their employees. Using a mix of resources — such as fit-testing kits, training programs, and ergonomic assessments — can help ensure that PPE is both effective and comfortable.
Conclusion
OSHA's final rule on PPE fitting is a significant advancement in promoting workplace safety. By emphasizing the need for correct PPE sizing, fit testing, and worker training, the rule ensures workers are better protected from hazards that could cause serious injuries or illnesses. Employers are responsible for providing properly fitted equipment and creating a workplace culture that prioritizes safety and awareness.
As industries continue to evolve, so too must the standards that keep workers safe. OSHA’s final rule represents a positive step toward ensuring that PPE is not only available but is also effective in providing workers the protection they need to perform their jobs safely.