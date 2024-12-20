  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • AlexYustus/iStock/Getty Images Plus
    6764a386d7d547d191b4cae3 Hazard Communication System Feature Image
    1. Safety

    Hazard Communication System Citation Prevention — Part 5

    Dec. 20, 2024
    Understanding OSHA's specific requirements for labels and other forms of warning is key for avoiding HCS citations.

    The hazard communication system (HCS) regulations are covered in 29CFR1910.1200. Subsection (f) provides requirements for labels and other forms of warning. The first requirement applies to shipped containers, which is another way of saying it applies to every chemical that enters your facility in a container (spray can, lidded can, bottle, etc.). Each individual container must have a label, tag, or marking that says what’s inside the container [1920.1200(f)(1)]. That label, tag, or marking must provide the following information:

    • Product identifier
    • Signal word
    • Hazard statement(s)
    • Pictogram(s)
    • Precautionary statement(s)
    • Name, address, and telephone number of the chemical manufacturer, importer, or other responsible party.

    This information must comply with Appendix C of 1910.1200, which is titled “Allocation of Label Elements (Mandatory).” In addition to other requirements, it contains 30 examples of what OSHA wants to see for “signal words, hazard statements, pictograms, and precautionary statements” depending upon how the particular chemical is classified per Appendix A-1. This is a lot to sort through, but if you purchase your chemicals from a reputable source this work is done for you. Something you’ll notice on these examples is all of the information is located together on the label, tag, or mark. That’s required by 1910.1200(f)(3).

    If any of this is missing, either add the missing information to the container, remove it from your facility [1910.1200(f)(6)], or use an approved alternative to labeling per 1910.1200(f)(7). For example, you can put the information in your maintenance procedures.

    There is an exception to the “every container” rule. It applies to solid materials such as metal beams that, due to their downstream use, aren’t exempted as articles. For electrical work, there generally is not anything that falls under this exception. Your concern is probably with solvents, adhesives, lubricants, and coatings (including paints).

    The labeling requirement does not apply to “job use” containers, for example a small can into which an employee pours an adhesive for use on a specific job [1910.1200(f)(8)]. But make sure employees understand how properly dispose of such containers when done using them.

    About the Author

    Mark Lamendola

    Mark is an expert in maintenance management, having racked up an impressive track record during his time working in the field. He also has extensive knowledge of, and practical expertise with, the National Electrical Code (NEC). Through his consulting business, he provides articles and training materials on electrical topics, specializing in making difficult subjects easy to understand and focusing on the practical aspects of electrical work.

    Prior to starting his own business, Mark served as the Technical Editor on EC&M for six years, worked three years in nuclear maintenance, six years as a contract project engineer/project manager, three years as a systems engineer, and three years in plant maintenance management.

    Mark earned an AAS degree from Rock Valley College, a BSEET from Columbia Pacific University, and an MBA from Lake Erie College. He’s also completed several related certifications over the years and even was formerly licensed as a Master Electrician. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE and past Chairman of the Kansas City Chapters of both the IEEE and the IEEE Computer Society. Mark also served as the program director for, a board member of, and webmaster of, the Midwest Chapter of the 7x24 Exchange. He has also held memberships with the following organizations: NETA, NFPA, International Association of Webmasters, and Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations