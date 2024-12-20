  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • Photo 227746257 © Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com
    6764a5663e93971bf21fad49 6696c9951f9113e1aee31557dreamstime L 227746257
    1. Safety

    NFPA 70E: Annex Marks the Spot — Part 9

    Dec. 20, 2024
    Informative Annex J provides a flow chart for the energized electrical work permit.

    Informative Annex J provides a flow chart for the energized electrical work permit. This chart contains five yes/no steps (triangles), five instruction sets (rectangles), and a long arrow containing three steps to follow. Satisfying those three steps moves you to the culmination, which is the “Proceed to work safely” final instruction box.

    The first yes/no step is whether the voltage is greater than or equal to 50V. If yes, you move on to the next yes/no step. Every time there’s a yes, you continue through yes/no steps to get to the fourth triangle. Every time there’s a no (including at the fourth triangle), you drop down to an instruction set. From any of the first four instruction sets, a no takes you directly to the arrow with the three steps to follow.

    Let’s talk about what happens at the fourth triangle. It’s one of a set of four yes/no triangles are in a straight series across the top row of the flow chart. But it’s different from the preceding three in that a yes takes you to an instruction box instead of another yes/no triangle.

    The triangle asks if the equipment will be put into an electrically safe condition. If yes, you go to an instruction box that tells you to follow lockout/tagout (this also notes that a permit to work is required). Then you drop down to the fifth question triangle, which asks you if the equipment is now in an electrically safe condition. If you answer no here or if you answered no to the fourth yes/no triangle, you are taken to the fourth instruction box.

    The fourth instruction box tells you:

    • Follow Section 130.7 for PPE requirements.
    • A permit to work is required (as applicable to the location).
    • An energized electrical work permit is required.

    Once you have satisfied whatever instruction set you ended up with, then you perform the sequence of steps in the long arrow box at the bottom. These are:

    1. Test before touch.
    2. Identify the hazards.
    3. Follow all safe work practices that apply.

    The simplicity and the almost linear progression make this process easy to follow. If your electrical work permit process has many loops or requires complex decision-making versus answering yes/no questions, you would do well to revamp it per Informative Annex J.

    About the Author

    Mark Lamendola

    Mark is an expert in maintenance management, having racked up an impressive track record during his time working in the field. He also has extensive knowledge of, and practical expertise with, the National Electrical Code (NEC). Through his consulting business, he provides articles and training materials on electrical topics, specializing in making difficult subjects easy to understand and focusing on the practical aspects of electrical work.

    Prior to starting his own business, Mark served as the Technical Editor on EC&M for six years, worked three years in nuclear maintenance, six years as a contract project engineer/project manager, three years as a systems engineer, and three years in plant maintenance management.

    Mark earned an AAS degree from Rock Valley College, a BSEET from Columbia Pacific University, and an MBA from Lake Erie College. He’s also completed several related certifications over the years and even was formerly licensed as a Master Electrician. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE and past Chairman of the Kansas City Chapters of both the IEEE and the IEEE Computer Society. Mark also served as the program director for, a board member of, and webmaster of, the Midwest Chapter of the 7x24 Exchange. He has also held memberships with the following organizations: NETA, NFPA, International Association of Webmasters, and Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations