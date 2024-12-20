U.S. Department of Labor Extends Public Comment Period for Proposed Heat Injury, Illness Prevention Rule

The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration has extended the public comment period for its proposed rule to protect workers from extreme heat exposure in indoor and outdoor workplaces to remain open until Jan. 14, 2025.

As published in the Federal Register on Aug. 30, 2024, the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings had an initial 120-day public comment period scheduled to end on Dec. 30, 2024. OSHA is extending the deadline for submitting comments to provide stakeholders more time to review the proposed rule and gather relevant information and data for their input.

OSHA also announced an informal public hearing on the proposed rule will begin on June 16, 2025.

"Reducing the dangers of workplace heat exposure and illness is critical to saving lives and preventing workers from suffering needless illnesses," said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Douglas Parker in the press release. "This 15-day extension to the already lengthy comment period will take the deadline past the holiday season and help ensure that stakeholders can share valuable insights we need to craft a rule that protects workers from extreme heat indoors and outdoors effectively."

Submit comments to Docket Number OSHA-2021-0009.