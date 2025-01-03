Bureau of Labor Statistics Reveals National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries in 2023
Jan. 3, 2025
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently released its annual census of fatal occupational-related injuries that occurred in 2023. According to the news release, there were 5,283 fatal work injuries recording in the United States in 2023, which is a 3.7% decreases from 5,486 total in 2022. Additionally, the fatal work injury rate in 2023 was 3.5 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers, down from 3.7 in 2022. This data is from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI).
Some key findings include:
- Construction had the most fatalities (1,075) among all industry sectors in 2023 and was the highest for the sector going back to 2011. Falls, slips, and trips accounted for 39.2% (421) of all construction fatalities, with transportation incidents accounting for another 22.3% (240) of fatalities.
- Most fatal falls to a lower level (260 or 64.4%) within construction were from a height of between 6 feet and 30 feet, while 67 fatal falls were from a height of more than 30 feet. Portable ladders and stairs were the primary source of 109 fatalities in construction.
- A worker died every 99 minutes from a work-related injury in 2023 compared to every 96 minutes in 2022.
- Transportation incidents were the most frequent type of fatal event, accounting for 36.8% (1,942) of all occupational fatalities in 2023.
- Opioids were the primary source of 162 fatalities and a contributor in an additional 144 fatalities where multiple drugs were the source.
More findings and figures can be found in the original BLS press release.
