Finding Hidden Safety Failures

When someone dies from electrocution or loses an eye, we can readily see that a safety failure has occurred. However, if a week goes by at your facility without so much as a paper cut, does that mean no safety failure has occurred?

Let’s consider something we deal with almost daily. We’ve all encountered them: the people who terrorize others with their aggressive driving. They tailgate with no hope of stopping in time. They weave, often forcing other drivers to brake hard. They blow past us at 90 or 100 mph. Even if by sheer luck and the attentiveness of other drivers they don’t slam into anybody, we don’t consider them safe drivers — and neither do the police or insurance companies.

We consider these people to be unsafe drivers all the time — not only when their choices result in a collision or fatality. Yet on the job, it’s common to ignore or downplay unsafe choices, behaviors, and conditions as long as nobody gets hurt. This is a mistake that inevitably results in an injury or death that would not have otherwise occurred.

For the sake of simplicity, we can sort occupational safety failures into two areas of responsibility:

Employer failures.

Employee failures.

Employer failures

One reason we know there’s a high incidence of employer failures is we can see the number of OSHA citations. OSHA is thinly spread across a large number of workplaces. So, it’s amazing that in the 12 months ending in September 2024, the agency cited companies for 2,888 violations of the hazard communication system (HCS) and 2,443 violations of lockout/tagout (LOTO) requirements. These were not employee violations; they were company violations.

In many smaller firms — and even in factories owned by larger firms — there simply isn’t the budget to have a dedicated safety director on staff. So it falls to the HR person or someone else as an add-on job responsibility.

For those factories, the solution is to properly allocate the budget. For the recalcitrant, the choice tends to get forced on them once they experience the expensive sting of a string of OSHA citations followed by a stern warning from their insurance company — or a hemorrhaging of key personnel who find these unsafe conditions unacceptable.

For the smaller firms, multiple solutions are available including outsourcing the expertise while assigning implementation and oversight to key managers.

Let’s go back to the dangerous driver example. If you, as the employer, think of your job as analogous to providing/managing the road system, you have a fair approximation of how to manage the workplace. For example, you need to ensure medians are in place to prevent head-on collisions (machine guards are in place and serviceable); people don’t speed, tailgate, or weave (you teach safe work practices and incorporate them into your work procedures, supervision, and company culture); and so forth.

As you perform this role, here are some ways to expose and correct hidden safety failures:

Check your work procedures. If they are laden with dense safety warnings, the safety message is being ignored. Trim safety messages to simple verb-noun reminders, such as “verify de-energization” or “lockout breaker.” Properly trained people don’t need more than that, they just need a reminder.

Establish a “safe harbor” for reporting unsafe acts. Employees should be able to report themselves (tell their supervisor about a near miss and ask for advice) and their coworkers (ask their supervisor to speak to person X about unsafe act Y) without fear of negative repercussions on anybody. It’s about protecting people, not punishing them.

Employee failures

OSHA puts the legal burden on the employer, not the employee. But that doesn’t mean the employee has no responsibility. OSHA holds the employer responsible for establishing a program to train and oversee employees.

NFPA 70E, by contrast, focuses on what employees need to do. Much of the text has to do with personal awareness, personal judgment, and personal responsibility.

If you are an employee, you have a huge incentive to work safely. Blaming the company after you lose an eye is not quite as good for you as working in such a way that you don’t lose your eye. Your primary duty on the job is to be your own personal safety supervisor. Getting the work done is extremely important, but it comes third on the list (protecting the environment, for example, not pouring solvent down the drain, is second). You must work safely — and there is no excuse for doing otherwise. Follow these tips to succeed:

Actively address causes of inattention. Staying up too late, texting while working, and engaging in social chatter are obvious ones.

Thoroughly read and understand NFPA 70E. If you do not own a copy that you can pore over and mark up, why not buy one?

No longer hidden

Make a point of learning what you can do to prevent safety failures. Watch for them to happen, determine the cause, and solve for that cause. A safety failure that doesn’t occur never becomes a reportable safety incident. But one that stays hidden will repeat itself and eventually produce serious injuries or death.