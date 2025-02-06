The International Code Council Announces 2025 Building Safety Month Campaign

The International Code Council recently announced the campaign for the 45th Annual Building Safety Month, which raises awareness about the importance of building codes in establishing and ensuring the safety of the built environment. It kicks off on May 1, 2025.

This year’s theme, “Game On!” motivates people to get in the game and take part in learning about and practicing building safety. Each year, the Code Council, its members, and global communities celebrate building safety through proclamations, educational events, and community gatherings.

Building Safety Month 2025 weekly themes are:

Week One (May 1–3): “The Warm Up”

Week Two (May 4—10): “Build Your Offense”

Week Three (May 11—17): “Build Your Defense”

Week Four (May 18—24): “The Starting Lineup”

Week Five (May 25—31): “Going Into Overtime”

“Building Safety Month is all about coming together as a community to help ensure the safety of the built environment in a continuously changing world,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO, in the press release. “The Code Council encourages everyone to learn and teach others about the basic rules of building safety and the key players involved.”

The Code Council provides materials and resources to help promote Building Safety Month, including safety tips, promotional graphics, a kids' corner, and resources for teachers. They have also released the 2025 Building Safety Month poster and plan to release more updates in the coming months.