Electrical Safety Foundation International Releases Updated Workplace Safety Statistics
The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recently released its updated collection of information on fatal and non-fatal occupational electrical injuries from every available source. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) provide raw data that ESFI reviews and analyzes as it is released to identify electrical safety trends. ESFI quantifies, synthesizes, and publishes the information from these reports in visual form to its website. The most recent data set covers the 13 years from 2011 through 2023.
“As the leading authority on electrical safety, ESFI’s compilation and analysis of this data illustrates the occupations most at-risk from electrical injury and death as well as identifies the main causes,” said ESFI Executive Director Jennifer LeFevre in the press release.
Contact with or exposure to electricity continues to be one of the leading causes of workplace fatalities and injuries in the United States, according to the report. Between 2011 and 2023, there was a total of 1,940 workplace fatalities involving electricity, according to the BLS. During this period, 74% of fatalities occurred in non-electrically related occupations.
Here are some key findings from the ESFI report:
Workplace Fatalities and Injuries: 2011–2023 (OSHA)
- 74% of workplace electrical fatalities occurred in non-electrical occupations.
- 26% percent of workplace electrical fatalities occurred in electrical occupations.
- 5.6% of all fatalities were caused by contact with electricity.
- Electrical fatalities continue to stay consistent year over year, with a slight downward trend since 2011.
- The construction industry had the highest number of electrical fatalities.
Occupations with the Most Electrical Fatalities (OSHA)
- Electricians: 212 fatalities
- Laborers, except construction: 142 fatalities
- Construction laborers: 131 fatalities
- Electrical power installers and repairers: 122 fatalities
- Tree trimming occupations: 64 fatalities
- Electricians’ apprentices: 45 fatalities
- HVAC and refrigeration mechanics: 43 fatalities
- Roofers: 38 fatalities
- Truck drivers, heavy: 35 fatalities
- Painters, construction, and maintenance: 32 fatalities
Electrical Fatality Rates per 100,000 Workers (BLS)
- Electrical fatality rates per 100,000 workers have remained consistent while overall fatality rates have increased.
- Hispanic or Latino workers have a disproportionately high rate of electrical fatalities, and that rate is increasing.
- Construction and extraction occupations, installation, maintenance, and repair occupations, and building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations have the highest rate of electrical fatalities.
Visit the ESFI site to view the full report or download the workplace electrical fatalities graphic.