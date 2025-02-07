Electrical Safety Foundation International Releases Updated Workplace Safety Statistics

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recently released its updated collection of information on fatal and non-fatal occupational electrical injuries from every available source. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) provide raw data that ESFI reviews and analyzes as it is released to identify electrical safety trends. ESFI quantifies, synthesizes, and publishes the information from these reports in visual form to its website. The most recent data set covers the 13 years from 2011 through 2023.

“As the leading authority on electrical safety, ESFI’s compilation and analysis of this data illustrates the occupations most at-risk from electrical injury and death as well as identifies the main causes,” said ESFI Executive Director Jennifer LeFevre in the press release.