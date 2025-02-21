  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Safety

    NFPA 70E: Annex Marks the Spot — Part 11

    Feb. 21, 2025
    Informative Annex L is titled "Typical Application of Safeguards in the Cell Line Working Zone."

    Think of an electrolytic cell as a reverse battery (a battery is also called a galvanic cell). Instead of using a chemical reaction to store and release electricity, it uses electricity to create a chemical reaction. In a battery, the anode is negatively charged, and the cathode is positively charged. In an electrolytic cell, the anode is positively charged, and the cathode is negatively charged.

    Electrolytic cells have many applications, so if you change specialties enough, you are likely to work with them in one way or another.

    The most common use of electrolytic cells is to produce oxygen and hydrogen from water. Water isn’t generally considered an explosion hazard (when superheated, it is) or a fire hazard. But oxygen and hydrogen definitely are both.

    Another common use of electrolytic cells is for electroplating. This is a metal finishing process that is often used instead of painting. In this process, one metal is bonded to another. A similar process, which is used to finish items such as the metal panels used to construct kitchen appliances, is enameling. In this process, powdered glass is fused to the metal. But high heat — not electrolysis — is used.

    The short (less than a half page) Annex doesn’t attempt to cover all applications. It uses a typical application, and yours may differ. But it’s a good guideline from which to work. The typical situation is an employee who uses manual contact to make adjustments and repairs. That application is such that the exposed energized cell and metal floor present an electrical hazard to the employee.

    The Annex then lists seven ways to protect this employee. For example, the employee can wear protective boots or an insulating surface (temporary or permanent) can be provided for the employee to stand on. Those are two personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions. Another solution is to provide a conductive surface for the employee to stand on and then bond it to the cell; this eliminates a dangerous difference of potential.

    A small subsection says that power supply circuits and receptacles in the cell area should comply with Sec. 668.21 of the NEC. It then goes on to recommend that receptacles for portable electric equipment not be installed in electrolytic areas and that pneumatic powered portable tools and equipment be used instead.

    About the Author

    Mark Lamendola

    Mark is an expert in maintenance management, having racked up an impressive track record during his time working in the field. He also has extensive knowledge of, and practical expertise with, the National Electrical Code (NEC). Through his consulting business, he provides articles and training materials on electrical topics, specializing in making difficult subjects easy to understand and focusing on the practical aspects of electrical work.

    Prior to starting his own business, Mark served as the Technical Editor on EC&M for six years, worked three years in nuclear maintenance, six years as a contract project engineer/project manager, three years as a systems engineer, and three years in plant maintenance management.

    Mark earned an AAS degree from Rock Valley College, a BSEET from Columbia Pacific University, and an MBA from Lake Erie College. He’s also completed several related certifications over the years and even was formerly licensed as a Master Electrician. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE and past Chairman of the Kansas City Chapters of both the IEEE and the IEEE Computer Society. Mark also served as the program director for, a board member of, and webmaster of, the Midwest Chapter of the 7x24 Exchange. He has also held memberships with the following organizations: NETA, NFPA, International Association of Webmasters, and Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

