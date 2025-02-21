FTI's CEO Recognized by NSC for Commitment to Worker Health and Safety

Mike Jansen, CEO and chairman of the board at Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), was recently named to the 2025 CEOs Who ‘Get It’ list by the National Safety Council (NSC). This honor recognizes organizational leaders who demonstrate a personal commitment to worker safety and health.

Jansen is one of six CEOs nationwide recognized for valuing safety above all else and ensuring a workplace that reflects that value across the company. He has been the organization’s CEO since 2013 and has been with FTI since 1984, beginning as an electrical apprentice, working and learning the trade from the ground up.

Featured in the February 2025 issue of Safety + Health magazine, Jansen shares his safety philosophy, emphasizing the importance of organizational culture in maintaining a safe workplace. Fostering this culture at FTI is a top priority, with safety as the number one core value.

“A safety culture begins at the top, and we believe that few CEOs are as invested in their team members’ safety as Mike,” said Rob Messina, FTI executive vice president, in the press release. “He grew up in the trades at FTI and has a keen awareness of the importance of a safe workplace. We’re very proud that the National Safety Council has recognized Mike’s personal commitment to safety that positively affects each one of our team members.”

Under Jansen’s leadership, FTI has been awarded numerous regional and national safety and wellness awards, including being honored twice with the Associated General Contractor (AGC) Construction Safety Excellence Grand Award, earning the distinction as the only specialty contractor to be recognized multiple times. This recognition underscores FTI’s commitment to safety, demonstrated by a consistent decrease in safety incidents alongside an increase in work hours. FTI concluded 2024 with a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.20, with more than nine million work hours. This rate is significantly low when compared to an industry TRIR average of approximately 2.4. FTI remains on a quest to zero recordable incidents and supports this with continual safety training and communication, along with employing the most effective safety tools and equipment.

To learn more about Jansen, and his unmatched commitment to safety, you can read the article about him being named to the 2025 CEOs Who ‘Get It” list. For more information about FTI, including its strong safety culture, visit faithtechinc.com.