Job-Site Safety Tips: Balancing Focus and Alertness

On the surface, it would seem that being focused and being alert to your surroundings are mutually exclusive goals. That is indeed the case if you try to do both at 100% — especially if you are suffering from an attention-zapper like sleep deprivation. One key is to balance the two.

For example, when you’re driving a car through a residential neighborhood, you are focused on the road ahead of you, but you are also aware of the two kids playing in the yard three houses down and the cat sitting by the curb across the street from them. You’re not dividing your attention between the road, those kids, and that cat. However, you would be if you decided to actually watch the kids or the cat. You are just aware of them because they are in the periphery. If one were to dart into the street, your focus would be on the darting kid or cat.

In the same way, you must focus on the task at hand on the job site, but don’t shut out peripheral input — because things might change. With mindful practice, you will reach a balancing point that is ideal for you.

Now imagine you’re driving the same car at the same speed for the same distance on a test track, and it’s the only car. There are no kids or cats here. No intersection coming up, either. You can totally focus on driving that car as there is practically nothing to distract you. So another key principle is to reduce the potential distractions. On the job site, that would include things such as roping off the area so you (theoretically at least) don’t need to be aware of people entering your work space.

Here are some other principles: