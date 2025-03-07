IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee Call for Papers & Tutorials

The IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee recently announced it is requesting proposals for original, previously technical papers and tutorials for presentation at the 2026 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW), which takes place in Round Rock, Texas, at the Kalahari Resort from March 9-13, 2026.

The organization is requesting proposals in the following formats: full-length conference presentations (45 min.), case studies (15 min.), focus sessions/small group discussions (poster); and long-format tutorials (4 hr). Submit your proposal package by May 15, 2025.

Visit the ESW site for more information on submission requirements, instructions, and rules.