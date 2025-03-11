New Survey Examines Impact of Connected Safety Solutions and Recent Changes in NFPA 70B on Workplace Safety

Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, announced the results of a new survey conducted in partnership with the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) to explore how connected safety solutions and recent changes in NFPA 70B: Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance have helped improve safety among facilities, and identify where improvements can be made. The survey, conducted in August 2024, polled 200 safety professionals across industries including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and more.

Impact of Connected Safety Solutions on Workplace Safety

Contact with or exposure to electricity continues to be one of the leading causes of workplace fatalities and injuries in the United States. More than 80% of survey respondents - all of which are responsible for workplace safety - consider electrical hazards to be one of their primary safety concerns. Relying on connected safety solutions - from video analytics to wearable devices, robotics to safety management software - has proven to help control and mitigate workplace hazards as 95% of respondents report a reduction in workplace injuries since implementing connected safety solutions.

Meanwhile, 78% of survey respondents stated that connected safety solutions significantly or very much improved safety in their workplace. Of those that haven't yet implemented connected safety solutions, nearly 80% reported they were considering it and cited wearables and machine sensors among their top choices.

Exploring NFPA 70B Adoption and Industry Impact The new survey also sought to learn more about the impact of NFPA 70B, which provides official guidance for how facilities should address electrical maintenance needs for their equipment and building operations. Recently deemed "mandatory," the industry standard provides a consistent set of guidelines on electrical maintenance across facilities. In a recent joint article with Wesco and ESFI to highlight changes to NFPA 70B, authors note that organizations relying on connected safety solutions today are better positioned to not only effectively meet NFPA 70B requirements but also enhance a facility's overall safety. According to survey results, 87% of respondents reported they have already adopted NFPA 70B. 79% of those respondents said that NFPA 70B significantly or very much improved electrical safety in their workplace. While most respondents had not encountered any challenges with adoption (73%), some respondents noted that training, lack of education and cultural adoption were hinderances to execution.