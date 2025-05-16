NFPA Conference & Expo Will Return to Mandalay Bay Convention Center

The National Fire Protection (NFPA) recently announced that its annual Conference & Expo will return to Las Vegas from June 16–18 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Registration for this event is now open.

As the nation’s leading fire, electrical and life safety event, professionals and experts will come together to address the latest issues, challenges, and trends in the industry. In addition, more than 400 exhibitors will showcase the latest products and services available to help meet and maintain compliance with prevailing codes/standards in the design, construction, and operation of buildings and facilities of every kind.

The conference will offer more than 130 educational sessions hosted by industry experts and professionals, covering a wide range of fire and life safety issues, including emergency preparedness and response, emerging technologies, global issues and more, while NFPA’s Spotlight on Education (SOPE) addresses public health topics and the powerful impact of community risk reduction.

This year's keynote speaker is Keller Runaundo Cliffton, co-founder and CEO of Zipline. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to help stuff 1,000 teddy bears and comfort kits to be donated to local fire departments, which will support children impacted by fire and other emergencies.