2026 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop Call for Proposals Deadline Extended

The IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee is requesting proposals for original, previously unpublished technical papers and tutorials for presentation at the 2026 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW).

The deadline is May 31st, 2025.

Topics of technical papers and tutorials should advance the Mission of the ESW:



To accelerate the application of breakthrough improvements in human factors, technology, and managing systems that reduce risk of electrical injuries;

To stimulate innovation in overcoming barriers;

To change and advance the electrical safety culture to enable sustainable improvements in prevention of electrical incidents and injuries.



Technical Papers: The final paper should be about 2-10 pages in length and written in accordance with the IEEE ESW Style Guide.

Presentation Formats: Authors may choose one of 3 formats for presentation.

Full-length presentations are generally 45 minutes. Incident case histories are generally limited to 15 minutes. Focus sessions display conference size (36×48 inches) posters of the paper. This format allows an opportunity for the presenter to have in-depth discussions with small groups of attendees during the Focus Session.



Approximate Schedule for Authors:

June 13 – Authors notified of proposal acceptance September 19 – Completed draft papers are dues October 24 – Comments to draft papers from ESW returned to authors November 14 – Final papers are due November 14 – Completed draft presentations/posters for review are due November 28 – Comments to draft presentations/posters returned to authors December 19 – Final presentation/posters are due



For additional information or to submit a proposal, visit Call for Proposals - ESW 2026