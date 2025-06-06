Fall Protection Basics

Fall protection violations typically take top place every year on OSHA’s Top 10 list. While addressing your fall protection program with an eye toward preventing violations is good, it’s even better to take actions that will improve fall protection immediately.

For employers, consider these steps:

Assess fall protection PPE (harnesses and lanyards) for age. If it’s over 10 years old, replace it. If you don’t know the age, replace it, and start tracking the age.

Perform a visual inspection of fall protection PPE. If there’s any wear, stitching damage, or other signs of deterioration, replace it.

Ensure fall protection PPE is of the correct type for arresting a short fall. The ropes that climbers use are intended to stretch, thus softening the fall into free air. The lanyards for construction and maintenance workers are intended to not stretch because you typically do not have enough free air in which to fall.

Inspect elevated work areas for correctly placed fall protection anchors that are correctly attached into structural steel or similar. Process piping, electrical raceway, and fire protection supply pipes are not fall protection attachment points.

Ensure each work procedure for elevated work contains a complete list of the test equipment, tools, and materials needed to perform that elevated work. This reduces the amount of time a person is unprotected while going to and from elevation.

Begin the process of assessing elevated work areas for opportunities to design out the need to work at elevation in the first place.

Determine the last known fall protection training session for each employee who is likely to work at elevation. The training requirements are provided in 29 CFR 1926.503. OSHA does not provide an exact number of years after which retraining must be done, but NFPA 70E requires that lockout/tagout retraining be conducted after three years [110.4(B)(2)] and you might start with that. OSHA does require the employer to retrain if an employee doesn’t appear to have the necessary skill and understanding [29 CFR 1926.503(c)].

If you’re an employee whose work causes you to rely on fall protection, take these steps: