Rhode Island Electrical Inspectors Association Newest Organization to Create NFPA Electrical Inspection Section Affiliate Chapter

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) announced the Rhode Island Electrical Inspectors Association is the newest Electrical Inspection Section Affiliate Chapter (EIS). As an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter, the Rhode Island Electrical Inspectors Association will serve as a key resource for the state’s electrical inspection community, providing training, education, and networking opportunities.

“NFPA is pleased to welcome its newest EIS Affiliate Chapter,” said Tim McClintock, NFPA lead regional electrical specialist. “Through this relationship, NFPA and the Rhode Island electrical enforcement community can unite efforts, using our collective voice to help address today’s current and emerging electrical challenges to advance safety in the community. We look forward to adding many other chapters in the future.”

McClintock continued, “A strong electrical inspection program plays a vital role in safety and compliance with NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code® (NEC®) and other codes, helping safeguard people and property from electrical-related hazards. The new NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter actively supports electrical inspection professionals who are charged with understanding the NEC and how its requirements are applied, and is aimed at both meeting their unique needs, as well as preserving the independent voices of those engaged in electrical inspections.”

The Rhode Island Electrical Inspectors Association joins five other electrical inspector associations among the first organizations to create an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter in the U.S. They include Alabama, Kentucky, Colorado, North Carolina, and Ohio. The new chapters are part of a broader push by NFPA to support electrical professionals nationwide, including the recent addition of two regional electrical specialists positions.

“Electrical inspection is a key component to advancing safety in the community, ensuring compliance with the National Electrical Code and an effective electrical system of safety,” said Steve Antonson, president of the Rhode Island Electrical Inspectors Association. “The Rhode Island electrical inspection community is pleased to be working closely with NFPA to meet today’s electrical safety challenges head on, help expand our impact and position the chapter for the future.”

Electrical inspection members of an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter may qualify for the NFPA Electrical Inspection Membership, which automatically includes membership in the NFPA Electrical Inspection Section that offers benefits such as participation in the code development process, special programming and products, code changes training, events, and more.

NFPA, the leading authority on fire, life, and electrical safety, and the developer of the National Electrical Code and other related resources, actively serves the electrical safety and enforcement community by helping professionals stay current on vital news and information through related training programs, knowledge, research, and expertise.

For professionals interested in establishing an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter and for more information about NFPA Electrical Inspection Membership and the NFPA Electrical Inspection Section, please visit the website.