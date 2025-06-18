Alabama Association of Electrical Inspectors Latest Organization to Create NFPA Electrical Inspection Section Affiliate Chapter

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) announced the Alabama Association of Electrical Inspectors is the latest Electrical Inspection Section Affiliate Chapter (EIS). As an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter, the Alabama Association of Electrical Inspectors will serve as a key resource for the state’s electrical inspection community, providing training, education, and networking opportunities.

The Alabama Association of Electrical Inspectors joins five other electrical inspector associations among the first organizations to create an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter in the U.S. They include Rhode Island, Kentucky, Colorado, North Carolina, and Ohio. The new chapters are part of a broader push by NFPA to support electrical professionals nationwide, including the addition of two regional electrical specialists positions.

Electrical inspection members of an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter may qualify for the NFPA Electrical Inspection Membership, which automatically includes membership in the NFPA Electrical Inspection Section that offers benefits such as participation in the code development process, special programming and products, code changes training, events, and more.

For professionals interested in establishing an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter and for more information about NFPA Electrical Inspection Membership and the NFPA Electrical Inspection Section, please visit the website.