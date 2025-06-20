NFPA 70E: Annex Marks the Spot — Part 15

Annex P addresses how to align NFPA 70E with Occupational Health and Safety Management standards. Why make that effort? NFPA 70E specifies requirements unique to the hazards of electrical energy. And while injuries from electrical energy are a significant cause of occupational fatalities, they aren’t the only safety issue in the work place.

If you look at the OSHA regulations, you will notice that Subpart K (electrical) is a relatively small part of the whole. Thus, the vast majority of employers have some kind of health and safety management system. Putting NFPA 70E within the framework of that system is the way to achieve the most effective application of NFPA 70E requirements.

Annex P lists recognized standards that provide comprehensive guidance on the elements of an effective health and safety management system. It recommends a joint effort involving electrical subject matter experts and safety professionals knowledgeable about safety management systems.

If this concept has not been made into a reality in your company, turn to Annex P and get the conversation going.