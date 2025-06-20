    • NFPA 70E: Annex Marks the Spot — Part 15

    Don’t make NFPA 70E a standalone safety standard.
    June 20, 2025
    2 min read
    ID 300386193 © Mohamed Ahmed Soliman | Dreamstime.com
    Annex P addresses how to align NFPA 70E with Occupational Health and Safety Management standards. Why make that effort? NFPA 70E specifies requirements unique to the hazards of electrical energy. And while injuries from electrical energy are a significant cause of occupational fatalities, they aren’t the only safety issue in the work place.

    If you look at the OSHA regulations, you will notice that Subpart K (electrical) is a relatively small part of the whole. Thus, the vast majority of employers have some kind of health and safety management system. Putting NFPA 70E within the framework of that system is the way to achieve the most effective application of NFPA 70E requirements.

    Annex P lists recognized standards that provide comprehensive guidance on the elements of an effective health and safety management system. It recommends a joint effort involving electrical subject matter experts and safety professionals knowledgeable about safety management systems.

    If this concept has not been made into a reality in your company, turn to Annex P and get the conversation going.

    About the Author

    Mark Lamendola

    Mark is an expert in maintenance management, having racked up an impressive track record during his time working in the field. He also has extensive knowledge of, and practical expertise with, the National Electrical Code (NEC). Through his consulting business, he provides articles and training materials on electrical topics, specializing in making difficult subjects easy to understand and focusing on the practical aspects of electrical work.

    Prior to starting his own business, Mark served as the Technical Editor on EC&M for six years, worked three years in nuclear maintenance, six years as a contract project engineer/project manager, three years as a systems engineer, and three years in plant maintenance management.

    Mark earned an AAS degree from Rock Valley College, a BSEET from Columbia Pacific University, and an MBA from Lake Erie College. He’s also completed several related certifications over the years and even was formerly licensed as a Master Electrician. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE and past Chairman of the Kansas City Chapters of both the IEEE and the IEEE Computer Society. Mark also served as the program director for, a board member of, and webmaster of, the Midwest Chapter of the 7x24 Exchange. He has also held memberships with the following organizations: NETA, NFPA, International Association of Webmasters, and Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

