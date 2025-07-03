Paint and Solvent Disposal Tips

Proper disposal doesn’t begin when you’re done using the paint or solvent — it begins when you fill your usage container with the amount of paint or solvent you need for a task.
Paint disposal for electricians is different than it is for painters because instead of painting a whole room, you are usually painting a small surface, such as a section of plywood, a metal frame, or something else that doesn’t take much paint — and usually, it’s just touch-up work. Instead of dumping several gallons into large bucket and mixing them together, you are mixing a gallon or quart and pouring a portion of that into a paint tray or small can, which means you should have little, if any, left over.
Solvent disposal is similar in those regards. You’re not doing production work that involves a solvent tank with a recirculation/filtering system; you are working with a small amount do to a specific task.
Here are some tips.
- Apply only what’s needed. Excess solvent can be destructive, and there will be more air contamination. Excessively thick paint or varnish will fail prematurely and also produce more air pollution than is needed for the task.
- Have an additional sealable container for spill clean-up.
- When you’re done using the paint or solvent, secure the lid on the work can, or, if it has no lid, take it to disposal immediately. This prevents volatiles and other toxins from evaporating into the air you’re breathing. For the same reason, dispose of any spill clean-up then as well.
- If the MDS or label requires a charcoal mask, wear this not only while using the paint or solvent but also while disposing of it.
- Set up the ventilation for disposal even before dispensing the paint for the work. Ensure the ventilation is exhausting to where people won’t breathe it and it won’t be coming back into the building. Check to ensure the ventilation exhaust isn’t being pushed back inside by a breeze.
- Don’t pour the leftover back into the paint can. Unless otherwise noted in the MDS or on the label, let the paint dry in the work can in a well-ventilated area. Pour the solvents into the designated solvent disposal barrel.
- Never dump paint or solvents into a barrel designated for waste lubricants.
- Except for water-soluble paints, do the same thing with any rollers, brushes, and rags. It usually isn’t worth your time to clean these items with turpentine and also dispose of the turpentine.
- Never dump paint or paint solvents down a drain or onto gravel, soil, or a roadway. They go into containers designated for the purpose.