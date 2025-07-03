Paint and Solvent Disposal Tips

Proper disposal doesn’t begin when you’re done using the paint or solvent — it begins when you fill your usage container with the amount of paint or solvent you need for a task.

Paint disposal for electricians is different than it is for painters because instead of painting a whole room, you are usually painting a small surface, such as a section of plywood, a metal frame, or something else that doesn’t take much paint — and usually, it’s just touch-up work. Instead of dumping several gallons into large bucket and mixing them together, you are mixing a gallon or quart and pouring a portion of that into a paint tray or small can, which means you should have little, if any, left over.

Solvent disposal is similar in those regards. You’re not doing production work that involves a solvent tank with a recirculation/filtering system; you are working with a small amount do to a specific task.

Here are some tips.