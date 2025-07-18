    • NFPA 70E: Annex Marks the Spot — Part 16

    Do you understand how human performance affects the degree of electrical safety and how that translates into practical steps to improve both?
    The title of Annex Q is “Human Performance and Workplace Electrical Safety”. It consists of eight sections, Q.1 through Q.8.

    Q.1 provides a brief discussion of the concept of human performance and how it may be applied to electrical safety. Among the facts presented here is that human error is often a root cause of safety incidents. Most of what follows is geared toward managing this fundamental issue.

    Q.2 enumerates the five principles of human performance. The first one on the list is arguably the most important one to understand and embrace. Hubris, or the belief that you don’t or can't make mistakes, has proven to be erroneous. So the first stated principle is people are fallible, and even the best people make mistakes. Another principle is error-likely situations and conditions are predictable, manageable, and preventable.

    Q.3 explains how the brain processes information in a series of interactive stages. A key fact it covers is that we have a limited supply of attention.

    Q.4 looks at human performance modes and associated errors. The modes are rule-, knowledge-, and skill-based.

    Q.5 looks at error precursors and the four broad categories into which they can be grouped. One of those, for example, is “task demands.” The demands of the task (mental, physical, or team requirements) exceed the capabilities or challenge the limitations of the individual. Table Q.5 provides an overview.

    Q.6 looks at eight human performance tools. Among these are the “self-check with verbalization” tool and the “stop when unsure” tool.

    Q.7 discusses human performance warning flags. These derive from common process, organizational, supervisory, and worker performance weaknesses.

    Q.8 discusses the workplace culture. Among other things, it states that workers, supervisors, and managers must all work together to implement strong human performance.

