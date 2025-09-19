Prevention Through Design: A Safer Future for the Electrical Industry

Prevention through design (PtD) is a powerful method for designing hazards out before they even reach a job site.
Key Takeaways

  • Prevention through design (PtD) is an approach that helps electrical contractors identify and design out hazards before work begins.
  • Electrical contractors can apply PtD by considering equipment layouts, material/technology selection, access/ergonomics, and overall construction planning.
  • Different considerations must be addressed for mitigating long-term vs. short-term risks.
In the electrical industry, safety is often framed around responding to hazards, protective equipment, lockout/tagout (LOTO), or training workers to avoid risks. While these are essential, they focus on reacting to danger. Prevention through design (PtD) flips this approach, asking a simple but powerful question: What if we could design hazards out before they ever reach the job site? 

What is PtD? 

PtD is the practice of considering safety at the design and planning stage of projects. Rather than accepting risks as inevitable, designers, engineers, and contractors collaborate to eliminate or minimize hazards before construction or installation begins. 

For electrical contractors, this means integrating safety into drawings, specifications, and equipment layouts, well before tools are in hand. There are several ways contractors can apply PtD principles in the electrical industry.

No. 1: Safe equipment layouts

Position switchgear, panels, and disconnects with adequate clearance to reduce arc flash and shock exposure.

Avoid placing electrical rooms near wet or high-traffic areas that increase risk. 

No. 2: Material & technology selection 

Choose insulated bus systems, finger-safe components, and arc-resistant switchgear to reduce energized work hazards. 

Incorporate ground fault and arc fault protection from the design phase. 

No. 3: Access & ergonomics 

Design for easy access to junction boxes, transformers, and terminations to reduce awkward postures and overexertion. 

Use modular systems that minimize overhead work and reduce repetitive strain injuries. 

No. 4: Construction planning 

Sequence tasks to minimize exposure, e.g., installing conduits before walls are closed to avoid confined-space work. 

Prefabricate assemblies off-site where possible, reducing time spent around live systems and in hazardous environments. 

Long-term safety benefits 

There are many ways that PtD helps create positive, long-term safety benefits for those who incorporate it. These benefits may include:

  • Reduced incidents: Eliminating hazards at the design stage lowers the chance of arc flash, shock, and ergonomic injuries. 

  • Sustainability of safety: PtD ensures that future maintenance staff inherit safer systems, not just today’s crews. 

  • Lower costs: Fewer injuries mean lower workers’ compensation claims, reduced downtime, and better productivity. 

  • Culture of safety: Embedding PtD promotes collaboration between designers, project managers, and field staff, making safety a shared value, not an afterthought. 

Managing risk short and long term 

When it comes to PtD, there are a few key implementation differences when it comes to mitigating short-term vs. long-term risk. Here are some considerations:

  • Short term: Implement PtD checklists during project design, hold pre-construction safety reviews, and encourage collaboration between safety professionals and engineers. 

  • Long term: Incorporate PtD into company standards, train design teams on hazard elimination strategies, and measure outcomes by tracking reduced incidents and safer installations over time. 

Conclusion 

Electrical work is inherently high-risk, but prevention through design gives contractors the chance to break the cycle of reacting to hazards. By building safety into systems from the start, electrical contractors protect their teams today and create a safer industry for the future. 

About the Author

Kevin Kolhonen

Kevin Kolhonen

Kevin Kolhonen is an experienced safety professional with a demonstrated history of working in the insurance/safety fields with specialization in the energy, construction, and transportation sectors. Currently, he is the health and safety manager at JM Electrical, a specialized electrical contractor in Greater Boston. As safety manager, Kolhonen is responsible for wide-ranging assignments, including the implementation, management, and maintenance of the company’s safety policies, procedures, compliance plans, and improvement initiatives. He also monitors industry regulations, visits construction sites to ensure the safety of the JME team, and establishes communications with field supervisors and field staff among other stakeholders. A graduate of Salem State University, Kolhonen brings significant experience in employee health and safety, loss prevention, and risk management to his role at JME. You can reach Kevin Kolhonen at [email protected] and learn more about JM Electrical at www.jmelectrical.com.

