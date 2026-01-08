Registration is Now Open for the 2026 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop

The 2026 event will take place from March 9-13 in Round Rock, Texas.
Jan. 8, 2026
IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee
The 2025 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop Registration is Now Open!

With its comprehensive educational sessions, tutorials, and expo, the event provides a platform for professionals to learn, network, and engage with industry leaders. Next year’s workshop will take place in Round Rock, Texas, at the Kalahari Resort from March 9-13, 2025. Register now by clicking here.

Early Bird Discount Expires January 30th!

Don't Miss Out

  • March 9 - 13, 2026
  • Arrive early for standards and committee meetings on Monday, March 9th
  • 40+ Technical Papers
  • Product & Services Expo
  • Long-form Tutorials: Tuesday morning & Friday afternoon
  • Companion Program: bring your spouse or significant other
  • Networking Socials
  • Hospitality Suites
  • CEUs available
