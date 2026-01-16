NFPA 70E: Key Terms Electricians Should Know, Part 3

If you go to the store and the cashier rings you up without error, you could say that person is a competent cashier. If John can hook up a digital multimeter (DMM) to a 120V receptacle and read 120V, is John a “competent person”? Maybe not. Getting a correct reading on DMM doesn’t mean that John took that reading in a safe manner, and it doesn’t mean that John is qualified or competent enough to safely and correctly replace that receptacle.

It’s a common mistake to confuse general skill with being a competent person, per NFPA 70E requirements. GFCIs are installed in residences all the time by people who feel they are competent for the job but install the device incorrectly. They mix line and load, and the device doesn’t work.

With a standard residential receptacle, you can usually find multiple errors such as two wires on one terminal, wires stripped incorrectly, stabs used incorrectly, the ground wire wrapped in the wrong direction, and even neutral and hot reversed. All done by people who believe they are competent enough to do that job. Often, these errors don’t result in noticeable problems though sometimes they produce “mysterious” electrical problems, a fire, or an electrocution.

But when you get into commercial and industrial settings, misunderstanding competent person has a far higher rate of turning deadly. Equipment failures, fires, arc faults, and arc blasts are all potential consequences of confusing general skill with being a competent person.

A competent person is a qualified person plus. Before we look at the plus part, let’s be clear on what a qualified person is. Per NFPA 70E, this is someone “who has demonstrated skills and knowledge related to the construction and operation of electrical equipment and installations and has received safety training to identify the hazards and reduce the associated risk.” OSHA has a similar definition that, instead of being specific to electrical work, applies generally.

Skills are the abilities to perform specific subtasks correctly. For example, Andrea has the skill to correctly drive a screw using a screwbit in a drill (drill a pilot hole, apply a thread lubricant, drive at a steady rate with hard pressure, back off when the screw is almost home). She never rounds the heads. Carl doesn’t have this skill, so he stops driving when the screw bit slips a lot and usually drives them too deep. His screwheads are normally damaged. But does Carla have the knowledge to frame a house or build a deck?

Knowledge is the understanding of how to correctly perform the job, including all component steps. Essentially, it’s the ability to put skills to use so as to accomplish a goal or perform a job.

The plus part is this. Per NFPA 70E, a competent person is a qualified person who also:

Is responsible for all work activities or safety procedures related to customer of special equipment.

Has detailed knowledge regarding the exposure to electrical hazards.

Has detailed knowledge about the appropriate control methods to reduce the risks associated with those hazards.

Has detailed knowledge on how to implement those control methods.

OSHA uses this term, too. For example, you will see this term used (among many other places) in the OSHA regulations regarding scaffolding [1926.451(e)(9)(i)]. But the OSHA definition is different from the NFPA 70E definition:

“One who is capable of identifying existing and predictable hazards in the surroundings or working conditions which are unsanitary, hazardous, or dangerous to employees, and who has authorization to take prompt corrective measures to eliminate them” [1926.32(f)].

However, if you read both of these carefully you will see the only real difference is NFPA 70E is specific to electrical hazards. One who is responsible for the work activities and safety procedures [NFPA 70E] also has the authority to take corrective actions [OSHA]. The capability part in the OSHA definition goes back to the qualified person part in the NFPA 70E definition.

If you are asked if you are a competent person, don’t interpret that in the general sense that, yes, you do good work and are conscientious. While those are requirements for any electrician or other tradesperson, that is not what’s being asked.