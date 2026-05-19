How the 2026 NEC Is Changing Worker Safety

There is little doubt that the National Electrical Code (NEC) is all about safety. The Code’s stated purpose in Art. 90, “…the practical safeguarding of persons and property from hazards arising from the use of electricity,” makes it clear that our installation work must prevent shock and fire. The NEC also has installation provisions that more directly address the safety needs of those who operate, service, and maintain equipment (Photo 1). Of great importance is the protection of first responders who often encounter electrical systems but are not qualified electrical workers.

The 2026 NEC continues to revise its electrical safety installation rules to protect everyone — from the general public in their homes to the worker in the plant electrical room to the fire personnel responding to emergencies. This article highlights some key 2026 NEC changes that directly improve safety for workers.