How to Determine the Most Effective Fall Protection Solution on Job Sites

Active fall protection

In many areas on a job site, guardrails may be deemed infeasible to use due to space limitations or other valid reasons. When that occurs, active fall protection solutions are next on the hierarchy. Fall restraint systems should always be attempted before using fall arrest systems. However, many job sites are wary about using fall restraint systems because they limit the working area for the tied-off worker, and many companies are unwilling to compromise productivity when other “equally compliant” fall protection solutions are available.

Fall arrest systems are extremely common on job sites, but it is important to remember that the worker will be 100% exposed to the fall hazard while working in a personal fall arrest system (PFAS). While fall arrest equipment is intended to prevent the user from falling all the way to the next lower level, it does not guarantee injury or fatality prevention. In fact, the Center for Construction Research & Training (CPWR) reported that nearly 60% of fall fatalities occurred while the user was wearing fall protection equipment, according to a study conducted in 2021. Equipment misuse can create unforeseen vulnerabilities in fall protection systems, leading to avoidable injuries or fatalities.

Training employees for provided solutions

Fall arrest systems will require the most training because many factors can affect their effectiveness when a fall occurs. Body harnesses are not “one size fits all,” so users must know how to properly adjust their harness to their body. If a harness is too loose, the user can be ejected from the harness during a fall arrest. And if a harness is fit too tightly, it can further restrict blood flow while the user is suspended and awaiting rescue.

Minimum fall clearance requirements must be adhered to when assigning connection devices to users. That is the minimum required distance between the user and the next lower level, and the product’s instruction manual will include this information. For example, 6-ft shock-absorbing lanyards typically require at least 18 ft of fall clearance to guarantee fall arrest can occur. Users working below that height may be at risk of contacting the ground before their fall is fully arrested. If a body in motion contacts the ground before fall arrest is complete, the user will sustain more severe injuries.

Self-retracting lifelines (SRLs) will require less fall clearance, but employers must confirm their workers are always working above the minimum clearance as specified by the manufacturer. Additionally, employers must confirm that minimum fall clearance requirements can be met before assigning certain connection devices to their workers.

No matter the fall protection solution chosen to mitigate specific fall hazards, OSHA requires employers to train workers on how to use their equipment before they can be authorized to work at heights. As stated previously, guardrail solutions will require no training because they do not require user input to be effective in protecting the worker from a fall.

Conclusion

Using the hierarchy of fall protection controls will help employers determine the effectiveness of their current fall protection solutions, relative to other possible solutions. As long as fall protection is provided, that usually means an organization is headed in the right direction. However, we should always strive to make our fall protection programs more robust, more preventive, and more effective at preventing falls in the first place. If we prevent the fall, we are guaranteed to prevent the potential injury.

Fall protection programs often carry a preconceived notion that they must be intricate, sophisticated, or complicated to be effective in protecting workers. However, simple solutions that are used consistently will best protect workers. There’s a popular phrase in the safety industry that says, “The best fall protection system isn’t the most expensive; it’s the one people will use every time they work.” All efforts made to protect workers today can help prevent tragedies tomorrow.