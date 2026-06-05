How to Prepare a Transformer for a Safe Installation

This comprehensive guide emphasizes the importance of thorough planning, inspection, and measurement before installing transformers to ensure safety, proper fit, and efficient operation, reducing the need for rework.
June 5, 2026
3 min read
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Key Highlights

  • Always verify the transformer’s specifications and inspect for physical damage before installation to avoid costly rework.
  • Plan the placement carefully, considering weight, clearance, ventilation, and access for maintenance tasks like oil sampling.
  • Use mock-ups or temporary structures to measure overhead spaces, ensuring safe lifting and placement without rotating the transformer in tight spaces.
  • Check the support system, mounting pad, and path for transportation to prevent support failure or damage during installation.
  • Perform thorough testing, secure connections, and clean the area before energizing to ensure safety and proper operation.
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Transformer

Transformers are heavy and bulky. The less you move them around before installing them, the safer you are. If, for example, you transport, place, and mount a transformer only to find it’s got a big dent in one side or it really doesn’t fit in the intended space, you’ll have to repeat all those steps in reverse and then do them again with a replacement transformer. So before you install the transformer:

  • Read the nameplate. Verify the transformer is the correct one for this application. For example, it is it the 120/208 Delta specified in the drawings?
  • Give it a visual inspection. Look for dents, creases, and other signs of damage.
  • If it’s a dry-type, remove the cover and look a the frame (ensure it’s not bent) and windings (ensure there’s no visible insulation damage).

Plan out the placement

Check the weight of the transformer and verify that any lifts, hoists or other rigging devices you might use can safely support the transformer for the purpose of transporting it and setting it in place.

Double check the installation location. Use a tape to measure the dimensions of the transformer and write these down. Then ensure the transformer can go in the intended location while meeting the NEC clearances and not having an issue such as the vent is blocked or facing other equipment.

Also verify that if the transformer sits as intended, there is a path for the raceway for the supply conductors and load side conductors. Liquid-filled transformers obviously must be oriented so a person can take an oil sample and do related maintenance work.

Check the transformer pad or other mounting system. Is it suitable for the weight and dimensions of this transformer? Can it provide proper support In the correct installation orientation?

Plan out the path from where the transformer is now to where it will go. Is there sufficient room for the lift truck or other device to transport it on that intended path, or must another path be taken or equipment temporarily moved?

If the transformer is going overhead, you will need to build a mock-up skeleton that you can easily raise into that space and take measurements again. You could use the metal strut you’re already working with, or you could cut 2×4s. Cut these to the correct lengths and fasten them at right angles (bolts for the strut and maybe deck screws for the boards). Mark the vent side of this and put your dummy transformer base into the space. Now measure one more time. This may seem like a waste of time, but it is a lot safer than trying to rotate the transformer once it’s overhead.

For a pad mounted transformer, you don’t need a mock up. Once it’s set in place, get out the tape to check it fits and there’s no issue with vent blockage or routing the supply or load conductors.

Using this approach, you will measure more than twice, but you will transport, lift, and mount the transformer only once. This will leave you with more time to perform insulation resistance testing on the supply conductors before terminating them, terminate the supply conductors properly, perform any required baseline testing, and make the connections to ground and the equipment grounding (bonding) conductor. Before energizing, double-check your connections, clean debris from the area, and secure all covers.

About the Author

Mark Lamendola

Mark Lamendola

Mark is an expert in maintenance management, having racked up an impressive track record during his time working in the field. He also has extensive knowledge of, and practical expertise with, the National Electrical Code (NEC). Through his consulting business, he provides articles and training materials on electrical topics, specializing in making difficult subjects easy to understand and focusing on the practical aspects of electrical work.

Prior to starting his own business, Mark served as the Technical Editor on EC&M for six years, worked three years in nuclear maintenance, six years as a contract project engineer/project manager, three years as a systems engineer, and three years in plant maintenance management.

Mark earned an AAS degree from Rock Valley College, a BSEET from Columbia Pacific University, and an MBA from Lake Erie College. He’s also completed several related certifications over the years and even was formerly licensed as a Master Electrician. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE and past Chairman of the Kansas City Chapters of both the IEEE and the IEEE Computer Society. Mark also served as the program director for, a board member of, and webmaster of, the Midwest Chapter of the 7x24 Exchange. He has also held memberships with the following organizations: NETA, NFPA, International Association of Webmasters, and Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

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