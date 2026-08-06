Arc Flash Labeling: Why Many Facilities Are Out of Compliance

When it comes to arc flash labeling, out-of-compliance results in both increased liability and compromising personnel safety — issues no facility manager wants to face. There are two common areas of potential non-compliance when it comes to arc flash labeling. Fortunately, contractors can provide value-added services to keep facilities in compliance and workers safe.

Common Areas of Non-Compliance

The first area of non-compliance is using data from two separate sources to determine protective clothing requirements for the label. This is a common error found on many older labels. No doubt it is an attempt to provide the worker with as much information as possible to protect themselves from the arc flash. Yet such labels create confusion, and many remain in place today.

Another area of non-compliance is failure to complete a review of the data that was used to complete the current incident energy analysis. That review must occur at least every five years to determine if any changes have taken place in the distribution system. Additionally, any labels found to be inaccurate as a result of the review must be updated. Reviewing large amounts of data, updating studies and drawings, and creating and placing updated labels on any affected equipment can be a daunting task for a facility with limited resources.

Facility walkthroughs and data review by the knowledgeable contractor will often identify arc flash labeling needs in the facility. Understanding the label requirements is the first step for the contractor to identify issues and explain the need to the facility team.

The information required on the label to select the appropriate arc-rated PPE can be obtained by one of two methods. The best and most accurate method is an incident energy analysis, often called an arc flash study, used to determine incident energy available at a specified working distance from the prospective arc flash. Workers can then select their arc-rated PPE based on the results of this study, which are placed on the label.

A second method that can be used to select arc-rated PPE is the use of the PPE category method tables found in the NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, where data obtained from the tables is placed on the label. The NFPA 70E standard allows facilities to use only one of the two methods to select arc-rated PPE, and makes it clear that both sets of information cannot be on the same label on a specific piece of equipment. The reason is that confusion will result for the worker

The incident energy analysis method refers workers to a certain table in NFPA 70E to select their PPE. The PPE category method refers workers to a different table. If the worker is referred to two different tables to select PPE to work on the same piece of equipment, it is easy to see where confusion results, especially given that the two tables have some differences between them.

Value Added Opportunities for Contractors

A facility walkthrough by the contractor can quickly generate questions for the facility team. Perhaps the facility does have its documented electrical safety program in place that explains its arc flash labeling requirements. They may be using the term “PPE Category” to refer to their site-specific PPE requirements. Most likely, procedures and labels need to be updated.

Reviewing data is no easy task. Understanding what data goes into an incident energy analysis provides a perspective of the scope of this task. It also helps facilities realize the amount of work that must be done to stay in compliance.

The incident energy analysis or arc flash study requires data collection on loads, including equipment ratings, transformer nameplate data, conductor sizes and type of insulation, length of conductor runs, and conduit information.

It would be expected that much of this information would remain constant over the years. However, consider how often a facility may add a new air compressor, install a new chiller, replace a motor, change loads on a panelboard, or even install new processes with new feeders and branch circuits. The changeout of any motor or the installation of a new one requires analysis to determine its energy contribution back into the distribution system when the motor shuts off.

Overcurrent protection device settings have a large impact on the incident energy analysis. Fault clearing times and proper breaker operation determine the accuracy of the data on an arc flash label. If the fault does not clear in the specified time, then the worker may not be adequately protected. Failure to review this data and maintain protective systems can result in serious consequences in the event of an arc flash. Updating short circuit studies, coordination studies, incident energy analysis, and all associated single-line drawings are all value-added services provided by contractors.

Contractor Deliverables

Meeting facility needs for arc flash labeling first requires a knowledgeable contractor to walk through the facility, observing the data on existing labels, looking at recently installed equipment that may not yet have had an incident energy analysis, reviewing data collected for the most current arc flash study, and reviewing single-line drawings to ensure they are up-to-date and match the facility distribution system. The contractor should then prepare a report and explain any arc flash labeling needs to the facility team. Helping a facility to stay in compliance and protect its workers is not only needed by facilities but can only be appreciated by a sincere facility management team.

Partnering for Electrical Safety

Arc flash labeling compliance is a critical foundation for electrical safety, and contractors do not have to navigate this responsibility alone. ABB partners with electrical contractors to provide the expertise, guidance, and resources needed to deliver reliable arc flash assessments and maintain ongoing compliance. Visit electrification.us.abb.com to explore ABB's full range of electrical safety products and solutions, or connect with an ABB expert who can help develop a customized approach for your specific projects and facility requirements.